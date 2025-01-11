Anita Desai's new novel 'Rosarita' explores the hidden lives of mothers

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Today, Jan. 10, is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. In the spirit of such a timely holiday, Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis contacted some regional energy companies to investigate ways to reduce your gas and electric bills.
The singer and songwriter Chloe Kimes first played in Fort Smith as part of last year’s Leverett Amp Fort Smith Music Series. She’ll return with her trio at 801 Media Center on North A Street for the Artist, Audience & Community Live series on the evening of Jan. 16.