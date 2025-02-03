© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to Latin America

By Michele Kelemen
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST

On his trip to the Panama Canal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that he is now the acting director of USAID. Immigration is dominating the trip.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Related Content