Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to Latin America

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Renee Montagne hosted All Things Considered, Morning Edition and helped establish NPR West as an important part of the network. Montagne announced her retirement from NPR late last month and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams last week.