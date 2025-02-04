© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump puts tariffs on Canada and Mexico on hold in last-minute deals

By Jackie Northam,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:53 AM CST

Canada and Mexico struck last-minute deals with President Trump to pause 25% tariffs on a broad range of their goods.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Related Content