Elon Musk defends his work from Oval Office as Trump signs EO to boost DOGE efforts

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Ashton Byrd is an Arkansan singer and songwriter enrolled in the University of Arkansas music program. With the help of friend and manager Josh Larson, Byrd brought his acoustic guitar to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform his newest single and discuss his long history with music.
Next semester a University of Arkansas Honors Signature Symposium will focus on Mexico. Rogelio Garcia Contreras, a teaching faculty member at the Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation at Walton College, will lead the symposium and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about it last week.