Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
The Washington County Historical Society is releasing an updated version of the Annotated Bibliography on Black Settlers of Washington County, Arkansas. The new version lists more than 100 pieces of research, including print, audio and video, documenting the county's Black settlers.
As the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator kicks into gear, we are highlighting companies participating in the program. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Uri Meirovich, one of the minds behind U.K.-based Skarper, a company that aims to revolutionize the analog-to-e-bike conversion process.
Flyers needing emergency diapers at Northwest Arkansas National Airport now have a place to get diapers, no matter the time of day. Restrooms near Gate A3 at XNA now have vending machines called Diaper Concierge, which dispense diapers and other related items.