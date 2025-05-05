The issues that are front of mind for cardinals as they prepare for the conclave

Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
On the last Tuesday of April, dozens of high school students from Arkansas visited Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This was the first time that students from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf participated in a field trip to the museum.
Today's Sound Perimeter joins in the celebration of all those graduating this year, marking transitions, closing chapters and stepping into new beginnings. We are proud of each graduate, and we celebrate their families, their teachers and all who have supported them along the way.