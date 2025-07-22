Flat-tire scam in Bogota leads motorists to repair shops that rip them off

The founders of Akra Collective have noticed an increasing gap between actual Artificial Intelligence and public understanding of it. They provide services to individuals and organizations and have started hosting discussions about AI at the Stonebreaker Club in Fayetteville.
One of the responsibilities of State Auditor Dennis Milligan is to attempt to return unclaimed assets, such as money, to Arkansas residents. The annual Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt provides opportunities for Arkansans to search for and claim money that is rightfully theirs.