© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.

EPA proposal would reverse finding used to fight climate change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:35 AM CDT

The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to overturn the endangerment finding, which determined that greenhouse gas emissions can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.

Lisa Heinzerling, an environmental law professor at Georgetown University and former senior climate policy counsel to the administrator of the EPA, joins us to discuss what this could mean for the U.S. government’s efforts to fight climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content