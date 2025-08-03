Can population decline help address climate change?

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Home sales in the Fort Smith metro fell 7.6% in the first half of 2025, with average prices rising 4%. Michael Tilley with Talk Business & Politics discusses housing trends, sales tax shifts, and Arcbest’s freight earnings with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.