Is the rise of the modern, boxy apartment such a bad thing?

Click here for the original audio.

Boxy, modern-looking “cookie-cutter” apartments have been popping up across American cities in recent years. Why do they all have to look the same?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with University of Southern California Price School professor Liz Falletta about the architectural similarities in many new housing developments — and whether or not that’s such a bad thing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR