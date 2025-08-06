© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KUAF bridge the gap after federal funding was eliminated. This week, every gift DOUBLED up to $100K. Click here for more.

How many steps do you need to stay healthy?

By Will Stone
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT

Most of us have heard you need 10,000 steps a day to stave off health problems, but new research is finding that number is not necessary -- though more is always better.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content