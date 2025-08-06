Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
A new toolkit is being designed to help doctors prevent postpartum hemorrhages, one of the leading causes of maternal death. Also, a conversation with Scott Simon about the value of public radio. Plus, streets named after women in northwest Arkansas.
Rogers Public Schools received a donated fire truck for its diesel program, giving students hands-on training. Educators discuss career and technical education growth, industry partnerships, and real-world skill-building for students.
Author Colby Lamb returns with a new installment in his Adventure Arkansas series, diving into the rugged Eagle Rock Loop. In this interview, he shares the trail’s history, hiking strategies and how backpacking changed his life.