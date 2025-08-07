Israel's Cabinet meets to decide on whether to expand Gaza war

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
A film festival can be more than just screening movies. On today's show, we hear about the 5th annual Fort Smith International Film Festival, which celebrates not just art, but culture. We also hear about the 20th season of TheatreSquared with a quiz connected—barely—to each of the season’s productions. Plus, River Valley headlines from Michael Tilley.