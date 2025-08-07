NASA is developing nuclear power on the moon

Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
A film festival can be more than just screening movies. On today's show, we hear about the 5th annual Fort Smith International Film Festival, which celebrates not just art, but culture. We also hear about the 20th season of TheatreSquared with a quiz connected—barely—to each of the season’s productions. Plus, River Valley headlines from Michael Tilley.