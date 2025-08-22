Famine is declared in Gaza. Will anything change?

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
TheatreSquared is beginning its 20th season tonight with a performance of "The Three Musketeers." Plus, it may not feel like the winter holiday season, but the folks at Mount Sequoyah are already thinking about it. Also, a roundup of the news from the River Valley with Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics.
TheatreSquared opens its 20th season with Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers, featuring new characters, fast-paced sword fights, and insights from director Rick Sordelet and fight director Christian Kelly-Sordelet.
It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Mount Sequoyah Center’s Festival of Trees kicks off Nov. 14 in Fayetteville, featuring family photos with Santa, holiday trivia, local art markets, and more. The annual celebration also raises funds to preserve the historic campus.