Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Yesterday, community members gathered at The Jones Center’s newly refurbished ice skating rink to celebrate a new step for the center. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis was there and brings us this report.
The League of Women Voters of Arkansas has published the 12th edition of Government in Arkansas, authored by Ouachita Baptist University professors Douglas and Margaret Reed and University of Arkansas professor John Davis. Executive Director Kristin Foster spoke with Ozarks at Large about the book's impact on our daily lives.
Dana Hayden, a Fayetteville court reporter, has been appointed to the board of directors for the National Court Reporters Association. She joined Ozarks at Large to discuss her career and the role of court reporters.