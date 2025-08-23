© 2025 KUAF
Bubbling questions about the limitations of AI

By Elena Burnett,
Scott DetrowJohn Ketchum
Published August 23, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Cal Newport, author and computer science professor at Georgetown, about AI's limitations and if progress within the industry has stalled.

Elena Burnett
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
John Ketchum
