The importance of trust in economic data

Mary Childs (she/her) is a co-host and correspondent for NPR's Planet Money podcast. Before joining the team in 2019, she was a senior reporter at Barron's magazine, where she covered the alternatives industry, the bond market and capitalism. Before that, she worked at the Financial Times and Bloomberg News. She's written about the pioneering of new asset classes like time, billionaire's proposals to solve inequality and diversity and discrimination in the finance industry. Before all that, she was also a Watson Fellow, spending a year traveling the world painting portraits. She graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, with a degree in business journalism and an honors thesis comparing the use and significance of media sting operations in the U.S. and India.
TheatreSquared is beginning its 20th season tonight with a performance of "The Three Musketeers." Plus, it may not feel like the winter holiday season, but the folks at Mount Sequoyah are already thinking about it. Also, a roundup of the news from the River Valley with Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics.
TheatreSquared opens its 20th season with Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers, featuring new characters, fast-paced sword fights, and insights from director Rick Sordelet and fight director Christian Kelly-Sordelet.
It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Mount Sequoyah Center’s Festival of Trees kicks off Nov. 14 in Fayetteville, featuring family photos with Santa, holiday trivia, local art markets, and more. The annual celebration also raises funds to preserve the historic campus.