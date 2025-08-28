The market's reaction to Nvidia tells a larger story about the ongoing AI frenzy

There aren’t major elections in 2025 in Arkansas, but for the Voter Participation Center, there’s no wrong time to register eligible voters. Ozark at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization.
The 78th Original Ozark Folk Festival takes place in Eureka Springs Sept. 4–6. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth speaks with organizer and featured artist Nancy Paddock about the history of the festival and what attendees can expect from this year's installment.