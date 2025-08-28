© 2025 KUAF
The market's reaction to Nvidia tells a larger story about the ongoing AI frenzy

By Maria Aspan
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:18 PM CDT

Big Tech's AI spending spree has kept investors optimistic through all the other economic turmoil this summer. Can it last?

