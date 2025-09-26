In 'Silent Hill f,' Japanese history shapes psychological horror

Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Kyle Kellams to discuss Fort Smith’s consent decree bond sales, delays for Van Buren’s slackwater harbor, cemetery debates and the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair’s economic impact.
On today's show, we hear about a statewide tech accelerator that helps entrepreneurs start and sustain their businesses. Also, wildlife officials note that a rise in the state's black bear population means more encounters with Arkansans. Plus, our regular round-up of news from the River Valley with Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics.
Chris Wright of Little Rock-based Sullivan Wright Technologies talks with Kyle Kellams about how small businesses can safely integrate artificial intelligence, avoid “shadow AI,” and protect sensitive data while exploring real use cases.