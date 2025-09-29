Forecasters watch Atlantic storms near U.S.
Forecasters are closely watching two Atlantic storms near the U.S. this week.
Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 4 storm, while Tropical Storm Imelda could become a hurricane on Tuesday.
Forecasts show both storms are likely to follow tracks that take them away from the U.S., but they could cause dangerous coastal conditions.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Megan Borowski, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR