The future of public media in South Dakota

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Pianist and composer Lauren Sonder will present her felt piano dream show at The Medium in Springdale, part of the Creative Exchange Fund Mixtape series that highlights multidisciplinary artists in Northwest Arkansas.
Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center joins Kyle Kellams to share archival footage and family stories about Oscar Alagood, a pioneering KATV newsman, state senator, and businessman whose legacy shaped Arkansas media and politics.