© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attorney General Bondi talks at Senate Judiciary

By Ryan Lucas
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:37 PM CDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced questions about her leadership of the Justice Department at a Senate hearing.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
Related Content