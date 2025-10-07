© 2025 KUAF
Supreme Court hears case on LGBTQ conversion therapy ban

By Nina Totenberg
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical today about Colorado's ban on conversion therapy for minors. About half the states have such laws.

