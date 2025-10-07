Supreme Court hears case on LGBTQ conversion therapy ban

Fayetteville Public Schools received mostly A’s and B’s under Arkansas’ new accountability system. Superintendent John Mulford says the shift to measuring student growth better reflects teachers’ work and student progress.
Laurie Halse Anderson, author of several YA and children's books, including two National Book Award finalists, comes to Fayetteville for the True Lit Festival to read from her newest novel, 'Rebellion, 1776,' Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Anderson talks about the importance of historical fiction for kids' inner resilience.