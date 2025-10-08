Former FBI director Comey pleads not guilty to lying to Congress

Two Northwest Arkansas nonprofits, Bring It Home Inc. and Excellerate Foundation, are developing new models to make housing more attainable — from community land trusts in Springdale to teacher housing at McAuley Place in Bentonville.
"Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure" explores the early November holiday that allows those of us still here to pay respects to family and friends who have died. The tour will stop at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday for two shows: one at 11 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 2 p.m.