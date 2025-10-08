Germany's auto industry turns to weapons

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Two Northwest Arkansas nonprofits, Bring It Home Inc. and Excellerate Foundation, are developing new models to make housing more attainable — from community land trusts in Springdale to teacher housing at McAuley Place in Bentonville.
"Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure" explores the early November holiday that allows those of us still here to pay respects to family and friends who have died. The tour will stop at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday for two shows: one at 11 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 2 p.m.