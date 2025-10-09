Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Two Northwest Arkansas nonprofits, Bring It Home Inc. and Excellerate Foundation, are developing new models to make housing more attainable — from community land trusts in Springdale to teacher housing at McAuley Place in Bentonville.
"Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure" explores the early November holiday that allows those of us still here to pay respects to family and friends who have died. The tour will stop at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday for two shows: one at 11 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 2 p.m.