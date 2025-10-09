© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nobel Committee honors László Krasznahorkai for work that 'reaffirms the power of art'

By Neda Ulaby
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:53 PM CDT

The newest Nobel literature laureate is a Hungarian novelist and screenwriter who has been called "a master of the apocalypse."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby
Related Content