© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Channing Tatum is utterly winning as a real-life robber in 'Roofman'

By Bob Mondello
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT

Channing Tatum plays a real-life robber who hid out in a Toys"R"Us in the new movie Roofman.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
Related Content