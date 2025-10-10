Former Biden official on President Trump's peace plan for Gaza

Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
"Authentic Self" celebrates trans rights and artistic expression through music featuring world-renowned pianist Sara Davis Buechner. Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Steven Byess discusses the importance of shows like this in Northwest Arkansas.
Bee Balm's Poetry Week will feature a variety of readings, craft talks, and workshops from October 10-18. Houston poet Randall James Tyrone will read from his new novel in verse, "City of Dis," on Friday, Oct. 10, at Underbrush Books and lead a craft talk on Saturday, Oct 11, at the Fayetteville Public Library on the editing process.
Fayetteville's Urban Forestry Management Plan includes goals to increase the city's tree canopy. In the spirit of accomplishing this goal, Fayetteville will be giving away native trees to residents at the Spring Street parking deck and at the Fayetteville Farmers Market on Saturday, October 11, starting at 7 a.m. Trees are first-come, first-served.