Khalid talks about love songs and the his new album 'after the sun goes down'

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
"Authentic Self" celebrates trans rights and artistic expression through music featuring world-renowned pianist Sara Davis Buechner. Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Steven Byess discusses the importance of shows like this in Northwest Arkansas.
Bee Balm's Poetry Week will feature a variety of readings, craft talks, and workshops from October 10-18. Houston poet Randall James Tyrone will read from his new novel in verse, "City of Dis," on Friday, Oct. 10, at Underbrush Books and lead a craft talk on Saturday, Oct 11, at the Fayetteville Public Library on the editing process.
Fayetteville's Urban Forestry Management Plan includes goals to increase the city's tree canopy. In the spirit of accomplishing this goal, Fayetteville will be giving away native trees to residents at the Spring Street parking deck and at the Fayetteville Farmers Market on Saturday, October 11, starting at 7 a.m. Trees are first-come, first-served.