Madagascar's military takes control after president flees

The University of Arkansas Herbarium marks its 150th anniversary this November. Reporter Matthew Moore visits with collections manager Jennifer Ogle and director Maribeth Latvis to explore the lab’s history, rare plant specimens, and the ongoing work to preserve biodiversity for future research.
Executive director Rachel Patton joins Ozarks at Large to discuss the 2025 list of Arkansas’s most endangered places, including Fayetteville’s Duncan Hill neighborhood and East Mountain Cemetery, and what it takes to preserve the state’s architectural and cultural history.
Newton County’s Ozark Painters, Makers and Shakers Art Crawl returns Oct. 17–18, inviting visitors to explore studios, farms and pop-ups across the Ozarks. Director Tonette Madison says the event celebrates the region’s artists, crafters and creative community.