© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The elite, yet friendly, world of producing giant pumpkins

By Amanda Beland
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:48 PM CDT

Fall means giant pumpkin contests in some places. At the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts, we meet the next generation of competitors and their mentors.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Amanda Beland
Related Content