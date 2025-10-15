A murder in Minnesota's Iron Range launches Chris Kraus' newest novel

Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
Bentonville High School student Deerthi Karthik earned first place at the Women in Technology Northwest Arkansas Gala for her prototype “Evergreen,” an AI-powered waste-sorting system designed to make sustainability fun and engaging for students.
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Lauryn Higgins, known for her work covering COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine for The New York Times, has joined the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media as an adjunct professor.