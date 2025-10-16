© 2025 KUAF
Trump talks with Putin ahead of hosting Zelenskyy at the White House

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT

President Trump's views on Russia and Ukraine seem to be shifting ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House.

