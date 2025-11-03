© 2025 KUAF
Jaguars kicker Cam Little breaks NFL field goal record

By Elena Burnett,
John Ketchum
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:14 PM CST

Jacksonville Jaguar kicker Cam Little broke the record for longest field goal Sunday with a booming kick of 68 yards.

Elena Burnett
John Ketchum
