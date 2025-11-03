What elections in 2025 can tell us about next year's midterms

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Last week, Rogers Public Schools unveiled a new technology center that centralizes storage, repairs and deployment of classroom technology, improving support for teachers and students across the district.
A new report from the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy identifies low pay, high turnover, and complex regulations as key challenges for child care providers and recommends state-backed support to strengthen the workforce.
Arkansas PBS and the University of Arkansas Humanities Center will host a free screening and discussion of Ken Burns’ "The American Revolution" at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, featuring local scholars exploring the state’s ties to early American history.