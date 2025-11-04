Supreme Court to hear arguments about tariff legality

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
"Hidden Brain" host Shankar Vedantam talks with Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams about the show’s tenth anniversary, lessons from science and storytelling, and the connections between curiosity and self-awareness.