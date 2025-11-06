Federal judge orders full funding of SNAP benefits

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
Canopy Northwest Arkansas director Joanna Krause says the federal government’s new refugee limit — the lowest in U.S. history — could further destabilize local resettlement programs and separate families already waiting to reunite in the region.
After the deaths of Clinton and Kristen Brink at Devil’s Den State Park, outdoor leaders and state officials reflect on safety, awareness and new measures to strengthen security across Arkansas’ park system.