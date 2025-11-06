Sydney Sweeney stars as boxer Christy Martin, who faced violence in and out of the ring

As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
Canopy Northwest Arkansas director Joanna Krause says the federal government’s new refugee limit — the lowest in U.S. history — could further destabilize local resettlement programs and separate families already waiting to reunite in the region.
After the deaths of Clinton and Kristen Brink at Devil’s Den State Park, outdoor leaders and state officials reflect on safety, awareness and new measures to strengthen security across Arkansas’ park system.