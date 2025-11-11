Seven weeks after winning, Arizona Democrat may soon be sworn in to House seat

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Let's go way back to September 23. That's when Democrat Adelita Grijalva won a special election to replace her late father in Congress, representing an Arizona district that borders Mexico. Seven weeks later, she has still not been sworn in to start that work. Now, with the end of the government shutdown in sight, House Speaker Mike Johnson says one of the first orders of business when Congress - when the House is back in session will be swearing Grijalva in. Representative-elect Grijalva joins us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: Thank you so much for having me.

DETROW: How much time have you been spending in Washington during the past seven weeks?

GRIJALVA: I've gone back and forth four times, and every time thinking that, you know, we - I could get sworn in during a pro forma session or - but that hasn't happened. And so four different times, a couple days each time, and then I came back to district.

DETROW: How confident are you at this point in time that you'll be sworn in tomorrow?

GRIJALVA: I'm 90%. I mean, we've been waiting for 49 days, so tomorrow will be 50 days. And several times during that period of time, we thought we were going to get sworn in, and so I do think we're closer to certainty than we have been in the past.

DETROW: Have you had direct conversations with the House speaker's office about this?

GRIJALVA: No, the speaker's office has never communicated with me directly.

DETROW: Interesting. Now, let's talk about one of the reasons why you may not have been sworn in. On the campaign trail, you promised to sign a bipartisan petition to force a House vote to release the Epstein files. Your signature would be decisive. It would compel a vote. Speaker Johnson has called the idea that the delay in swearing you in - the idea that it's related to that - partisan manufactured thing. What is your understanding of the situation?

GRIJALVA: No, I do believe that there is absolutely a connection with me pledging to be the 218th signature on the discharge petition to release the Epstein files, and that has resulted in denying representation to more than 800,000 Arizonans for the last seven weeks.

DETROW: Is that something you still plan to do, sign that petition as quickly as you can?

GRIJALVA: Absolutely. Yes, I do.

DETROW: What do you hope releasing those files would achieve?

GRIJALVA: Justice for the survivors and consequences for those who committed crimes against children and women.

DETROW: What are your other priorities once you become an actual representative after this long wait?

GRIJALVA: Well, you mean what people actually elected me to do (laughter)?

DETROW: If you put it that way.

GRIJALVA: You know, I mean, well, the people in our district really want me to fight for our democracy, for immigration rights, for tribal sovereignty, for environmental justice and for public education. These - and our economy - these are the issues that are so important to our community. Arizona, the 7th District shares the three ports of entry with Mexico. It's a very diverse community with rural spots and urban, you know, centers, and all of the needs are very diverse and different. Very similar to our nation.

DETROW: You're going to be - one of your first votes, if not your first vote, will be on a big issue - possibly ending the federal government shutdown. Which way are you going to vote on that? Are you going to vote to reopen the government or are you going to vote with most House Democrats to keep it closed?

GRIJALVA: You know, the reason why we're closed has nothing to do with - I mean, we shouldn't be closed at all. I was elected five days before the shutdown, and we should have consistently been working to negotiate a solution. The fact that we've been closed this long is absolutely the fault of Republicans and leadership here. But I will not be voting for that continuing resolution. It has a lot of hidden benefits to specifically senators in relating to - I mean, enriching themselves. It does nothing for affordability for the American people when it comes to health care and continues to cut people out.

DETROW: So you're a no on that particular vote. What did you think of the concessions the handful of Senate Democrats were able to get to vote yes?

GRIJALVA: They weren't significant in making a difference for anybody who's fighting to keep their health care. In Arizona, I spoke to a mom whose monthly bill to insure her and her three children was $500 a month. Her new bill is $2,400 a month. She will not be able to insure her or her family with that kind of cost. And what concessions were made were negligible when it is in relation to the problem that we have.

DETROW: We've got about 30 seconds left. I want to squeeze in one more quick question. You said you've been to D.C. four times. What have the conversations been like with other members of Congress?

GRIJALVA: Very supportive, very frustrated, advocating to swear me in because there's a lot of work to do.

DETROW: That is Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, waiting to be sworn in as the newest member of the House. Thank you so much for talking to us.

