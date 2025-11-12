Gaza ceasefire is holding one month on, but progress is stalled

A handful of special elections are taking place this coming Tuesday, Nov. 18. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Kristin Netterstrom Higgins, a program associate at the Public Policy Center for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Western swing took root in clubs, on radio and on records in the late 1920s. The Fayetteville Public Library will celebrate the legacy of the western swing genre on Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., with the Western Swing Rules Band.
The holidays are nearly here, and downtown Springdale businesses are getting ready to celebrate. Nando Garcia is events and programs manager for the Downtown Springdale Alliance. He joined Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis over Zoom last week to discuss upcoming happenings brimming with holiday spirit.