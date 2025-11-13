© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

Ancient dogs were remarkably diverse, new study finds

By Nathan Rott
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:42 PM CST

A new study finds that the wide range of domestic dog shapes and physical attributes we're familiar with today first started appearing thousands of years ago.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott
Related Content