© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

Cooking with food scraps can be economical — and impressive

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Sarah Handel
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:53 PM CST

Gardening coach Jessica Damiano shares her tips for stretching food budgets, cutting down on waste and adding elegance to your table by using food scraps.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Related Content