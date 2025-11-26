Why kids are leading the charge back to movie theatres

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
National Geographic’s "The Greatest Wildlife Photographs" is now on view at The Momentary, showcasing groundbreaking images, the risks photographers take to capture them, and the deep connections between people and the natural world.
A new UAMS study finds rural and older Arkansans prefer mail and phone surveys over digital tools, and researchers say offering multiple formats is essential to capturing the voices often missing from cancer research.