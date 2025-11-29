© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

Experts share tips on how to maximize your dollars during holiday shopping

By Alina Selyukh
Published November 29, 2025 at 6:43 AM CST

The holiday shopping season is upon us. We share some tips from pros on how to get the most for your dollars.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Related Content