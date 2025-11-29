In Istanbul, Pope Leo calls for unity between the eastern and western churches

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
National Geographic’s "The Greatest Wildlife Photographs" is now on view at The Momentary, showcasing groundbreaking images, the risks photographers take to capture them, and the deep connections between people and the natural world.
A new UAMS study finds rural and older Arkansans prefer mail and phone surveys over digital tools, and researchers say offering multiple formats is essential to capturing the voices often missing from cancer research.