An artist makes tiny suits of armor for mice

The Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative gathers funders and nonprofits for its fifth annual convening in Little Rock, featuring keynote speaker Charles Blow and its annual Black Philanthropy Award.
The Arkansas Crisis Center is teaming up with UAMS researchers to analyze 20 years of crisis line records, aiming to better understand mental health trends across the state. ACC president Joshua Gonzalez says the project could inform policy, youth intervention and future crisis response efforts.
Michael Brown from the NWACC Music Department says their instrument drive brought major donations, enabling new classes and student access. The department now seeks $5,000 on Giving Day and prepares for two December concerts.