© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite nonprofit for KUAF’s Giving Tuesday underwriting giveaway!

Holiday shoppers are opting to buy now, pay later — without using credit cards.

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Jeanette WoodsMary Louise Kelly
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:01 PM CST

Klarna, Affirm, and other companies are pushing "buy now, pay later" sales models. And consumers are taking advantage.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content