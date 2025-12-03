© 2025 KUAF
What made playwright Tom Stoppard so singular

By Bob Mondello,
Jeff Lunden
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:35 PM CST

The playwright Tom Stoppard, who penned shows including Arcadia and Travesties and the screenplay for Shakespeare in Love, died last week.

