What made playwright Tom Stoppard so singular

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated the government’s naturalization test. Ahu Johnson, ESL teacher at Fayetteville Public Schools Adult and Career Training program discusses the changes and affects on the immigrant community in Northwest Arkansas.
The Jones Center hosts its inaugural La Posada, a community walk honoring the Mexican and Latin American tradition. Organizer Luisa Espinosa explains the event’s meaning, its stops along Emma Avenue and the free festivities.